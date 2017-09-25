loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto

Salisbury £34,989 34989.00GBP

Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

£34,989
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19386 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Satellite navigation system, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Black Pack, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Leather steering wheel, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24909
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19386 mi
  • Doors
    5
