LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto

Salisbury £34,989 34989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19386 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Satellite navigation system, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Black Pack, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Leather steering wheel, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...