loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Sidcup £35,990 35990.00GBP

Beadles Land Rover Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146PB, Kent
United Kingdom

£35,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25952 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

5+2 seating, Heated seats, Powered electrical tailgate, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Black Pack, Fixed panoramic roof, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11088
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25952 mi
  • Doors
    5
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on