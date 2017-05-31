LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto

Sidcup £35,990 35990.00GBP
Beadles Land Rover Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146PB, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25952 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
5+2 seating, Heated seats, Powered electrical tailgate, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Black Pack, Fixed panoramic roof, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...