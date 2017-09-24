LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto

Sidcup £33,990 33990.00GBP
Beadles Land Rover Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146PB, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15020 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
5+2 seating, Black Design Pack, Contrast roof - Black, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, 9-speed automatic transmission, Black alloy wheels, Electrically deployable tow bar, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Twin USB sockets: second row, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Black door mirror caps, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
