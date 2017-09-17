LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

£39,990 39990.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4742 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLUE
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated rear seats, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Terrain Response system, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Park Assist, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), 9-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Auto lock on drive away, Loadspace cover, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Contrast roof - Black, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Privacy glass, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Full length curtain airbags, InControl Protect, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Black door mirror caps, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace stowage rails
