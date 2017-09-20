loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Droitwich £33,990 33990.00GBP

Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

£33,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12022 Engine Size: Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Land Rover Discovery Sport Finished in Santorini Black Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Windsor', 5+2 seating, Rear view camera, Fixed panoramic roof, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Bluetooth audio streaming, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23229
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12022 mi
  • Doors
    5
Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

