LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Lewes £34,990 34990.00GBP
Land Rover Lewes
Lewes, BN72DN, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5749 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY
5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parallel Parking, Parking aid, Perpendicular Park Assist, Power-assisted steering, Powered electrical tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Loadspace stowage rails, Terrain Response system
