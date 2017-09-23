loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Liverpool £34,995 34995.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Liverpool
Liverpool, L34EN, Merseyside
United Kingdom

£34,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6841 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Accessories

Leather, Ebony 'Windsor' seats, Ebony/Ebony colourway, Black Design Pack, Head-up display, Privacy + Infra-Red Reflective glass, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Parallel Parking

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24098
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6841 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on