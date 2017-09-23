LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Liverpool £34,995 34995.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Liverpool
Liverpool, L34EN, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6841 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red
Leather, Ebony 'Windsor' seats, Ebony/Ebony colourway, Black Design Pack, Head-up display, Privacy + Infra-Red Reflective glass, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Parallel Parking
