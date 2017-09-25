LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Pulborough £37,990 37990.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7962 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: RED
5+2 seating, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Black Design Pack inc. contrast roof, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Navigation, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Park Assist, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Keyless entry, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Loadspace stowage rails, Terrain Response system
