LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Stafford £38,891 38891.00GBP

Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

£38,891
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7510 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

5+2 seating, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, USB connection, Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Driver & passenger airbags, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Trip computer, Loadspace cover, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated rear seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Misfuel protection device, Park Assist, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Loadspace stowage rails, Terrain Response system

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19933
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7510 mi
  • Doors
    5
