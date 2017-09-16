LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Stafford £37,891 37891.00GBP
Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5490 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), USB connection, Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Loadspace cover, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door mirrors, Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated rear seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Misfuel protection device, Park Assist, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Pedestrian Protection System, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Loadspace stowage rails, Terrain Response system
