LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Stafford £37,891 37891.00GBP
Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4243 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
5+2 seating, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, USB connection, Auto lock on drive away, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensor windscreen, Loadspace cover, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated rear seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Misfuel protection device, Park Assist, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Loadspace stowage rails, Terrain Response system
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...