LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Stafford £38,891 38891.00GBP
Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8132 Engine Size: Ext Color: BROWN
5+2 seating, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, USB connection, Auto lock on drive away, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Body-coloured door mirrors, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated rear seats, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Pedestrian Protection System, Loadspace cover, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Misfuel protection device, Park Assist, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Loadspace stowage rails, Terrain Response system
