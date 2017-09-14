loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Auto

Yeovil £31,791 31791.00GBP

Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom

£31,791
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2016 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electronic Parking Brake, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Volumetric protection (alarm), 9-speed automatic transmission, Terrain Response system, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17324
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2016 mi
  • Doors
    5
Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

