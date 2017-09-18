LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Pulborough £33,490 33490.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5612 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: SILVER
5+2 seating, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Rain sensor windscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, InControl Touch Navigation, Powered gesture tailgate, Two-zone climate control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
