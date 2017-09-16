loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Stafford £29,891 29891.00GBP

Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

£29,891
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 6993 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED

Hill Descent Control (HDC), Parking aid, Air conditioning, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger side airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Powered electrical tailgate, Push-button start, Satellite navigation system, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Pedestrian Protection System, USB connection, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensor windscreen, Loadspace cover, 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    19941
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6993 mi
  • Doors
    5
