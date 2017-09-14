LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Yeovil £34,990 34990.00GBP
Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 3521 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, InControl Touch Navigation, Navigation system, Pedestrian Protection System, Service Plan, Side steps, Terrain Response system, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Misfuel protection device, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover
