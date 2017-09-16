loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Yeovil £29,491 29491.00GBP

Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom

£29,491
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 18940 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED

Accessories

5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Privacy glass, Rain sensor windscreen, Satellite navigation system, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front parking aid with front visual display, Pedestrian Protection System, Terrain Response system, Tow Pack, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Power-assisted steering, Powered electrical tailgate, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22258
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    18940 mi
  • Doors
    5
