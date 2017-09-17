loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 HSE 5dr [5 Seat]

Northampton £28,498

CarShop Northampton
Northampton, NN39UD, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

£28,498
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE 5dr [5 Seat] Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 20768 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White

Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Parking Camera,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Push Button Boot,Start/Stop Button,Sunroof

  • Ad ID
    22748
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20768 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
