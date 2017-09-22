LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

Metallic YULONG WHITE WITH BLACK LEATHER STITCH RED, THIS STUNNING TOP OF THE RANGE DYNAMIC HSE LUX HAS BEEN OWN CAR FROM NEW AND COMPLETE WITH LAND ROVER WARRANTY TILL MARCH 2020 VERY HIGH SPECIFICATION AS FOLLOWS, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Lane Keep Assist and Driver Condition Monitor, InControl Connect, 1 owner, Black interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - InControl Touch Navigation, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Climate Control-High Level Rear Vents Row 3/1xUSB, Park Assist - Parallel & Perpendicular, Climate Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio (DAB), Alloy Wheels - 20in 5 Split Spoke Black 511/Black, Driver/Passenger 10 Way Electric Adjust w. Memory, Heated Windscreen, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Upholstery - Widsor Leather, Privacy Glass, Volumetric Alarm, Rain Sensing Wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Loadspace Stowage Rails, InControlTM Apps, 12V Power Socket, 2Nd Row - 2x USB with Charging, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror and Manual Dipping, Third Brake Light, Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature and Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA) with Forward Facing Camera, Remote central locking, Gesture Tailgate, Front and Rear Head Restraint, Second Row Rear Centre Headrest, Driver and Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Airbag Driver, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Body Coloured Bumpers. 7 seats, LOW RATE LOW DEPOSIT PCP FINANCE AVAILABLE ON THIS VEHICLE TO CALL FOR A QUOTE [ SUBJECT TO STATUS ], NO ADMIN FEES OR PRESSURE SELLING JUST OLD FASHION CUSTOMER CARE AND SERVICE WITH PRODUCT KNOWLEDGE, 41,989