loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 HSE Luxury Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Chelmsford £31,500 31500.00GBP

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

£31,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Luxury Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Brown

Accessories

Kaikora Stone Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, STONE, 1 owner, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 7 seats, BLACK PACK, 7 SEATS, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, Enhanced Touch Screen, 7 Seats, 20'' Black Aero Viper Alloys, Black Roof/Mirrors/Grille, DAB Radio, Heated Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Auto High Beam Assist, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Daytime Running Lamps, Automatic Low Light Sensing Headlights, Rear View Camera, Park Assist, Configurable Ambient Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Windscreen, Traffic Message Channel, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Bluetooth Phone and Audio Stream, Voice Control, Xenon Lights & LED Signature, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Cruise Control, Electro Chromatic Power Fold Mirrors, Rain Sensor, Park Distance Control, 28k Miles, Kaikora Stone Metallic with Ivory Windsor Leather, 31,500

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21861
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on