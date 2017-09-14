loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 HSE Luxury Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

£32,282 32282.00GBP

Madeley Heath Motors
ST55AL, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Luxury Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14629 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey

Metallic Grey, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, InControl Touch Navigation, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Climate Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Park Assist - Parallel & Perpendicular, Climate Control-High Level Rear Vents Row 3/1xUSB, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Driver/Passenger 10 Way Electric Adjust w. Memory, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Loadspace Stowage Rails, Volumetric Alarm, Front and Rear Electric Windows, InControlTM Apps, Upholstery - Widsor Leather, Alloy Wheels - 20in 5 Split Spoke Style 511, Heated Windscreen. 7 seats, WHAT A MASSIVE SPEC CAR WITH FULL SAT NAV, 7 SEATER, GLASS ROOF, PARKING SENSORS, HEATED SEATS AND WINDOW SCREEN, FULL BLACK LEATHER SEATS AND LOTS MORE. THIS DISCOVERY SPORT IS IN AMAZING CONDITION AND STILL LIKE NEW WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY FROM NEW. ALL CARS ARE TURNED OUT TO THE HIGHEST INDUSTRY LEADING STANDARDS, EACH HAVING GONE THROUGH A COMPREHENSIVE MULTI POINT INSPECTION. IF YOU REQUIRE ANY FURTHER INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CONTACT ONE OF OUR SALES TEAM DIRECTLY ON 01782 750959 OR VISIT MADELEYHEATHMOTORS.CO.UK. WHY NOT ASK THEM TO SEND YOU A PERSONALISED VIDEO COVERING ANY SPECIFIC AREA OF INTEREST YOU MAY HAVE,, Madeley Heath Motors - Home of Some of the Best Used Cars in the UK!!, 32,282 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    16172
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14629 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
