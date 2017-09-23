£25,780 25780.00GBP
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 Pure 5dr [5 seat] Estate Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 4331 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLACK
2017 Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 Pure 5dr [5 seat] Estate with 4331miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
