loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 SE TECH 5d AUTO 180 BHP PANORAMIC ROOF

Get an Insurance Quote

Rottendon Common £31,000 31000.00GBP

Rottendon Common, Essex
United Kingdom

£31,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Bag Driver, Alarm - Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Unspecified, Interior Finishes - Metal, Interior Lights - Sun Visor, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Parking Aid - Rear, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Safety System - Lane Control Assistant, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Sound Processor, Speakers - Ten, Speed Limiter, Steering Wheel Leather, Tele Aid - Unspecified, Third Brake Light, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Tyre Pressure Control, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Leather, USB Connection

Accessories

land-rover discovery sport 2000cc td4 se tech 5d automatic 180 bhp panoramic roof black abs alloy-wheels cruise-control esp immobiliser leather parking-sensor 2016 british 4wd suv

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25293
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Year
    2016
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on