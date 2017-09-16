LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr [5 Seat]

£24,998 24998.00GBP
Arnold Clark Ford (Linwood)
PA12BH,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr [5 Seat] Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 28144 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey
Contact branch for details, Cruise control + speed limiter, 8" colour display screen, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, SD card satellite navigation system, Rear parking aid, Power tailgate, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Heated windscreen, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Isofix child seat preparation, Air conditioning, 2nd row folding rear centre armrest, 2nd row 60/40 split/fold, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats, Pedestrian airbag system, ESP + traction control, Emergency brake assist, Electronic parking brake, Electronic brake force distribution, Drivers knee airbag, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Collision mitigation braking system, CBC - (Cornering brake control), ABS, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, Perimeter alarm with volume sensing, Diesel particulate filter, Centre stack side rails in satin brushed aluminium, 18" 5 split spoke alloy wheels - Style 518, Trip computer, Service interval indicator, PAS, USB connection located in centre console, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Rear wiper, Front fog lamps, Electric front/rear windows, Body coloured bumpers, Slide/recline 2nd row seats, Loadspace cover, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Front and rear headrests, Centre console with sliding front armrest, Immobiliser
