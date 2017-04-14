loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Colours of Kahn

Leeds £49,999 49999.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£49,999
2 Zone Climate Control
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Centre Console with Sliding Arm-Rest
Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
Halogen Headlamps
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Land Rover Audio with 10 Speakers
Manual Dipping Interior Mirror
Powered Tailgate
Second Row Rear Centre Headrest
Tyre pressure Monitoring System
5+2 Seating
Automatic Headlamps
Centre Stack Side Rails - Satin Brushed Aluminium
Front Fog Lamps
Heated Front Seats
InControl™ Remote
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System - SD Card
Rain Sensing Wipers
Second Row Seats: 60:40 Slide & Recline
Tyre Repair System
9-Speed Automatic Transmission
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Cruise Control
Front Parking Aid
Heated Windscreen
Interior Mood Lighting
Load Space Cover
Power Adjusted Heated Powerfold Exterior Mirrors
Rear Parking Aid
TFT Screen
Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax® paint finish
RS600 Alloy Wheels - 8.5x20" in Silver Platinum
275x40x20 Tyres (Extra Load)
KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering
Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium
Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
Brake Calipers
Exterior - Kahn Enamel Wing Shields
Exterior - Kahn Enamel Tailgate Logo
Front, Middle & Rear Seats in Leather

  • Ad ID
    9478
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Year
    2017
