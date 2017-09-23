LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 SE Tech

High Peak £28,995 28995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, Latest 2 Litre Engine, Ex Demo Vehicle with Genuine Low Mileage, Heated Part Leather Ivory Seats, Remote Powered Tailgate, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Front and rear Parking Sensors, Front Foglamps, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pressure Monitoring System, DAB Stereo with iPod and USB Connectivity, Keyless Entry System, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Terrain Response System, Heated Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Front Screen, Full Floormat Kit, Road Tax Costs £110/Year. Supplied with Landrover Warranty Until September 2019. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery sport 2000cc td4 se tech grey 6-speed alloy-wheels cruise-control ipod leather manual parking-sensor sat-nav warranty 2016 mp3 british 4wd suv
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...