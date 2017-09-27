loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Manual

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £28,500 28500.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£28,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

6 Speed Manual, Latest 2 Litre Engine, Ex Demo Vehicle with Genuine Low Mileage, Heated Part Leather Ivory Seats, Remote Powered Tailgate, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Front and rear Parking Sensors, Front Foglamps, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pressure Monitoring System, DAB Stereo with iPod and USB Connectivity, Keyless Entry System, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Terrain Response System, Heated Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Front Screen, Full Floormat Kit, Road Tax Costs £110/Year. Supplied with Landrover Warranty Until September 2019. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Accessories

land-rover discovery sport 2000cc td4 se tech manual grey 6-speed alloy-wheels cruise-control ipod leather parking-sensor sat-nav warranty 2016 mp3 british 4wd suv

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25033
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8500 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on