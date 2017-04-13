Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.2 Litre : SD4 HSE LHD UNDER DEPOSIT

POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
UNDER DEPOSIT *** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** 2015 Model year Land Rover Discovery Sport SD4 HSE, 5 door 7 seater, left hand drive (LHD), fitted 2.2 Litre 190 hp turbo diesel engine, latest 9 speed automatic transmission with rotary gear shift selector and steering wheel mounted paddles, keyless entry + passive push button start, terrain response, hill decent control (HDC) + efficient drive line. Excellent specification as follows: Scotia grey metallic exterior, 19 inch alloy with space saver spare wheel, panoramic roof, 7 seater configuration, Lunar leather seats, lunar facia, ebony leather dash, cirrus headliner, aluminium door and dash inserts, duel view touchscreen information system with satellite navigation (ROW), traffic message channel + digital tv receiver, Meridian sound system with radio, USB/Mp3/IPOD link, automatic twin zone climate control air conditioning, electric pack to include windows, front seats with memory + drivers lumbar adjustment, heated mirrors with powerfold and memory function, Wi-Fi hot spot, voice activated controls, electric panoramic roof blind, power up + down tailgate, lane departure warning system, stolen vehic
unusual land-rover discovery sport 2200cc sd4 hse left-hand-drive less-than deposit grey 5-door alloy-wheels air-con cruise-control diesel heated-windscreen ipod leather metallic mp3 parking-sensor push-button-start sat-nav television tracker xenon 2017 british 4wd suv
