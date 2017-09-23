LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto

Shrewsbury £29,990 29990.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31330 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Scotia Grey
Leather, Ebony, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Cruise control, Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, Panoramic glass roof, Park Distance Control - front, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Headlamp power wash
