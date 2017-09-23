loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto

Shrewsbury £29,990

Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom

£29,990
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31330 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Scotia Grey

Leather, Ebony, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Cruise control, Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, Panoramic glass roof, Park Distance Control - front, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Headlamp power wash

  • Ad ID
    24100
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31330 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
