LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto

Shrewsbury £26,450 26450.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom

£26,450
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52490 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Leather, Ebony grained, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Climate control, Electric front seats, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 8-way electric front seats, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated front seats, Panoramic glass roof, Two-zone climate control, Park Distance Control - front, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Powered tailgate

  • Ad ID
    24101
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52490 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
