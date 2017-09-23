LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto

Shrewsbury £26,450 26450.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52490 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Firenze Red
Leather, Ebony grained, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Climate control, Electric front seats, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 8-way electric front seats, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated front seats, Panoramic glass roof, Two-zone climate control, Park Distance Control - front, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Powered tailgate
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...