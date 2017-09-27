LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Automatic

£31,500 31500.00GBP
Morrisons Land Rover
FK78EP,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Automatic Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29455 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Corris Grey Metallic
5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Two-zone climate control, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Bluetooth audio streaming, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Loadspace cover, Park Distance Control - front
