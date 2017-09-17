loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

£26,991 26991.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39588 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Powerlift Tailgate, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Satellite Navigation, Full Service History, 1 Owner, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Leather Trim, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Control 2 Zone, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Day Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electric Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen

  • Ad ID
    22594
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39588 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
