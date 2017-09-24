loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

£28,495 28495.00GBP

Auto 2000 Prestige Cars
EN27AF,
United Kingdom

£28,495
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color:

FULL LIGHT GREY LEATHER SEATS TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV WITH BLUR TOOTH AND VOICE CONTROLS CLIMATE CONTROL ELECTRIC SEATS WITH LUMBER CONTROLS HEATED FRONT SEATS 19 INCH ALLOYS 7 SEATS ELECTRIC TAILGATE KEY LESS GO STARTING AND OPENING PARK DISTANCE CONTROL FRONT AND REAR WITH CAMERA ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS PADDLE GEAR CHANGE FULL GLASS PAN ROOF FULL MULTI MEDIA SYSTEM WITH DAB RADIO USB AUX AND BLUE TOOTH AUDIO STREAMING FULL SERVICE HISTORY FULL DEALER FACILITES AVALIABLE PART EXCHANGE WELCOME INDOOR SHOWROOM ALL CARS UNDER COVER TO VIEW OUR FURTHER STOCK OF BMW S AND PRESTIGE MARQUES VISIT OUR WEB SITE AT www.auto2000prestigecars.com OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM ON 0208 367 3269 PLEASE ASK US ABOUT FUNDING YOUR NEW CAR THROUGH SANTANDER ITS FAST ,EASY,CONVENIENT AND VERY COMPETITIVE VAT QUALIFYING CAR

  • Ad ID
    24681
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

