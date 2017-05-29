LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Welwyn Garden City £32,000 32000.00GBP
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23011 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Corris Grey
InControl remote, Cruise control, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking aid, Rear view camera, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Our Land Rover Discovery Sport has low mileage and only 1 previous owner plus a great host of optional equipment. Call 01793 467995 today to arrange your test drive.
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...