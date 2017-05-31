loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr

Welwyn Garden City £30,000 30000.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£30,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 30351 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

InControl remote, Cruise control, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking aid, Rear view camera, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Our Land Rover Discovery Sport benefits from a great selection of optional equipment and is finished in stunning colour combinations. Call 01793 467995 today to arrange your test drive.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10911
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30351 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
