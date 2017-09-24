LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr

£27,980 27980.00GBP
Auto100.co.uk
NG172RF, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 11000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Black, 7 Seats, 1 Former Keeper, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Grained Leather Upholstery, Upgrades - 7 Seats, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Full Grained Leather Upholstery, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Electrically Adjustable Seats, Aluminium Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry & Start, Lane Departure Warning System, Power Tailgate, 2 owners, Full dealership history, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Alloy Wheels - 19in 5 Split Spoke Style 521, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Bluetooth Plus Audio Streaming, Cruise Control, 8in Touch-Screen, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio (DAB), 2-Zone Climate Control w. Air Quality Sensing, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Volumetric Alarm, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Hill Start Assist, Electric Front Seats, 1x USB with Charging Located in Centre Console, Heated Windscreen. 7 seats, FINANCE FROM 3.5% AER, P/X WELCOME, HPI CHECKED, 12 MONTHS MOT, PLEASE NOTE APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED, 27,980
