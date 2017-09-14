LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr Auto

Swindon £26,499 26499.00GBP
CarShop Swindon
Swindon, SN33BW, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14501 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver
7 Seats l Leather l 4WD Leather Seats,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Start/Stop Button
