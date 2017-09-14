loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr Auto

Swindon £26,499 26499.00GBP

CarShop Swindon
Swindon, SN33BW, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

£26,499
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14501 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver

7 Seats l Leather l 4WD Leather Seats,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Start/Stop Button

  • Ad ID
    17332
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14501 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
