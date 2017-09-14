loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr

£25,938 25938.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 21605 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Indus Silver

2 Year Warranty, Alloy Wheels 18", Rear Park Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Remote Central Locking, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Heated Mirrors, 7 Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Air Conditioning, Perimetirc and Volumetirc Protection

  • Ad ID
    16138
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    21605 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
