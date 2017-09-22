loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr

Stourbridge £25,741 25741.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£25,741
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 22000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

1 Owner, Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, Side Steps, Alloy Wheels 19", Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Half Leather Seats, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Push Button Start, DAB Radio, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Day Running Lights, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Central Locking, Heated Front Windscreen

  • Ad ID
    23885
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    22000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
