LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr

Stourbridge £25,741 25741.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 22000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
1 Owner, Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, Side Steps, Alloy Wheels 19", Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Half Leather Seats, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Push Button Start, DAB Radio, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Day Running Lights, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Central Locking, Heated Front Windscreen
