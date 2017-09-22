LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr

Swansea £26,427 26427.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Swansea
Swansea, SA68QP, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 23180 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, 7 Seats, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Electric Mirrors, Electronic Park Brake, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, On Board Computer, Power Assisted Steering, Privacy Glass, Rear Parking Camera, Stop/Start Function, Terrain Response, Trip Computer
