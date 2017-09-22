loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr

Swansea £26,427 26427.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Swansea
Swansea, SA68QP, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£26,427
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 23180 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, 7 Seats, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Electric Mirrors, Electronic Park Brake, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, On Board Computer, Power Assisted Steering, Privacy Glass, Rear Parking Camera, Stop/Start Function, Terrain Response, Trip Computer

  • Ad ID
    23887
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23180 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
