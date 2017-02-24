LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE Tech Manual.

High Peak POA 0GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, 190 BHP, One Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, Black Interior, Seven Seater, Heated Half Leather Seats, Powered Tailgate, Heated Front Screen, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Auto Headlamps, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Hill Launch Assist, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Heated Power Folding Mirrors, DAB Stereo with USB Connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front Foglamps, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Tyres, Lane Departure Warning, Terrain Response, Stop-Start Model with Lower Road Tax Band of £180/Year, Front Foglamps, ISOfix Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Supplied with Landrover Warranty Until March 2018. Part Exchange Welcome, Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery sport 2200cc sd4 se tech manual red 1-owner 6-speed alloy-wheels cruise-control half-leather isofix leather parking-sensor sat-nav warranty 2015 british 4wd suv
