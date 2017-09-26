LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up - Chelsea Wide Track

Accessories

CTC INTERIOR OPTIONS: Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather, Instrument Binnacle in Leather, Door Cards in Black Leather, Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather, Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium, Double 3-Spoke Steering Wheel in Satin Silver, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: 2 Inch Suspension Lift, CTC EXTERIOR OPTIONS: 285x75x16inch Renegade Tyres - Set of 4, Defend 1984 Alloy Wheels - 9x16inch in Satin Black, Crystal LED Rear Stop Light, Side Vents with Mesh - Stainless Steel, Front Roof Wing with LED Lights, Roof in Satin Black, Crystal LED Rear Indicator Light, Crystal Clear LED Indicator Light, Crystal Clear LED Front Side Light, Shadow Chrome Headlamps, X-Lander Front Grille, Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields, Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax paint finish, Investing in British Industry Logo, Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights - Stainless Steel, Bonnet Vents with Mesh - Stainless Steel, Front Bumper Sump Guard - Aluminium, Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures, FACTORY OPTIONS: 2 Year Manufacturer Extended Warranty Included, All Wheel Drive, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Cold Climate Pack, Driver & Front Passenger Sun Visors, Dual Range Six Speed Transmission, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front Centre Console Storage Compartment, Locking Wheel Nuts, Manual Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, VAT Qualifying.