LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Base

£25,989

Stratstone Land Rover Newport
Newport, NP194SW, Gwent
United Kingdom

£25,989
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Base Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 3652 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Loire Blue

Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lamps, InControl Protect?, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Leather Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlamps, Stop/Start Function, 18" Alloy Wheels, Heated Door Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Centre Armrest, Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Ambience Lighting, Manual Gearbox 6 Speed, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*

  • Ad ID
    18988
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3652 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
