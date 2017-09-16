LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Base

Newport £25,989 25989.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Newport
Newport, NP194SW, Gwent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Base Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 3652 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Loire Blue
Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lamps, InControl Protect?, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Leather Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlamps, Stop/Start Function, 18" Alloy Wheels, Heated Door Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Centre Armrest, Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Ambience Lighting, Manual Gearbox 6 Speed, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*
