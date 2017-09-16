LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Base

Newport £25,537 25537.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Newport
Newport, NP194SW, Gwent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Base Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 6352 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White
Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Phone Integration, InControl Protect?, Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Door Mirrors, Rear Centre Armrest, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Headrests, Manual Gearbox 6 Speed, Split Folding Rear Seat, Stop/Start Function, Day Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*
