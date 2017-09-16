loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Base

Newport £25,537 25537.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Newport
Newport, NP194SW, Gwent
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Base Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 6352 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Phone Integration, InControl Protect?, Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Door Mirrors, Rear Centre Armrest, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Headrests, Manual Gearbox 6 Speed, Split Folding Rear Seat, Stop/Start Function, Day Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    18993
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6352 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
