LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Base

£26,637 26637.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Base Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 1002 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White
Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Park Distance Control, Privacy Glass, 18" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Fog Lamps, Half Leather Seats, Stop/Start Function, DAB Radio, Heated Door Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Day Running Lights, Lane Departure Warning
