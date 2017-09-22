loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Base

£26,990 26990.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Base Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 1125 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, 18" Alloy Wheels, Air Bags, Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Central Locking, DAB Radio, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, InControl Apps?, Rear Park Assist

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23882
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1125 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
