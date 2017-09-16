loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Diesel SW 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

Droitwich £34,990 34990.00GBP

Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

£34,990
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Diesel SW 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21130 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Land Rover Discovery Sport Diesel SW Finished in Santorini Black Specification Includes Leather, Ebony grained, Heated seats, Rear view camera, Fixed panoramic roof, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Bluetooth audio streaming, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash

  • Ad ID
    22284
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21130 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
