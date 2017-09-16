LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Diesel SW 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

Hereford £32,950 32950.00GBP
Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Diesel SW 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 7589 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Indus Silver
Land Rover Discovery Sport Diesel SW Finished in Indus Silver Specification Includes Leather, Ebony grained, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Rubber mat set, Fixed panoramic roof, Powered gesture tailgate, Service Plan, Mudflaps, 18'' alloy wheels, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated front windscreen, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Loadspace cover
