loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Diesel SW 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

Get an Insurance Quote

Hereford £32,950 32950.00GBP

Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£32,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Diesel SW 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 7589 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Indus Silver

Accessories

Land Rover Discovery Sport Diesel SW Finished in Indus Silver Specification Includes Leather, Ebony grained, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Rubber mat set, Fixed panoramic roof, Powered gesture tailgate, Service Plan, Mudflaps, 18'' alloy wheels, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated front windscreen, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Loadspace cover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21866
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    7589 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on