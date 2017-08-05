Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT

car description

7 Seats, Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Lane Departure Warning, Voice Control, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Ambient Lighting, Ebony Headlining, Secrecy Glass, Black Stealth Pack, Black Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Terrain Response, Rain Sensor, Front Fogs, Folding Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel and 19" Alloys. Tracker Fitted. Full Land Rover Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty until June 2019. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4