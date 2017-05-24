loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Chichester £34,490

2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£34,490
4x4 Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE Manual registered March 2016 (16 reg) finished in Firenze Red with Full Black Leather interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Electric Front Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Detachable Towbar, Powered Tailgate, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, 7 Seats. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.

  • Ad ID
    10112
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Mileage
    15600 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
