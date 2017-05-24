Chichester £34,490 34490.00GBP
2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom
4x4 Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE Manual registered March 2016 (16 reg) finished in Firenze Red with Full Black Leather interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Electric Front Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Detachable Towbar, Powered Tailgate, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, 7 Seats. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.
4x4
